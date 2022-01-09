Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ sure to bring back the magic of 1970s Bollywood romance to screen?

A period drama set in the 1970s, coming straight out of the glamour lanes of Bombay, ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ is a much awaited show made under the Bhatt Camp. Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to all the actors playing love triangle in this romantic bollywood drama. Join us for this conversation where in Tahir Raj Bhasin spills some beans on the inspiration of this show and the leading ladies of the show Amrita Puri and Amala Paul tell us how the nostalgia of 70s is sure to hit the audience with this release.