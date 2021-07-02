Mahima Chaudhry is ‘heartbroken’ at the demise of her closest friend and Mandira Bedi’s husband, Raj Kaushal

Check out her CUTE daughter Ariana.
‘Pardes’ fame Mahima Chaudhry was spotted with her daughter Ariana on Wednesday. The mother-daughter duo was accompanied by the actor’s sister and nephew to the dental clinic. Ariana is Mahima's daughter with ex-husband Bobby Mukherji. They got married in 2006 and divorced in 2013. Mahima was seen in a grey top, jacket and shorts. Ariana was seen in red track pants, a jacket, and a black shirt. While speaking to the paparazzi, Mahima also recalled her memories with the late Raj Kaushal. She remembered how he would take her around town on his bike and show her the decorations during the Ganpati festival.

