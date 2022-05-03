Mahima Chaudhry shares a throwback video with kids
Mahima Chaudhry, a famous actress from the 1990s, shared an old home video with her kid. Mahima is parenting her daughter by herself and doing an excellent job. The actress made her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan in the critically acclaimed film Pardes.
Mahima Chaudhry shares a throwback video with kids. 90's actress Mahima Chaudhry shared an old home video with her kids. Mahima has been away from films for a while but her fan following is still strong. Mahima is raising her kids alone and doing a wonderful job at it. The actress made her debut with SRK in Pardes which was a huge success. Watch the video to get more of Mahima Chaudhry living her best life.