‘Main Bohot Khush Hun’- Devoleena Bhattacharjee makes first public appearance after wedding. Indian TV actress, Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot with the love of her life, Shanwaz Shaikh in a hush-hush court marriage last week. The actress recently made her first public appearance with her husband Shanawaz who was likewise her gym trainer. The couple makes one happy couple and this video is proof.