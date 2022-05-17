"Main haath jodkar maafi maangti hu!" Bharti Singh issues apology video after beard comment goes viral. Recently, Bharti Singh and Jasmin Bhasin faced the wrath of netizens after Bharti's comment about beard did not go down well with her fans. Singh issued an apology video after the same. "Main comedy karti hoon logo ko khush karne ke liye na ki kisi ka dil dukhane ke liye .agar meri kisi baat se koi hurt hua ho toh maaf kar dena aapni behen samajh ke" she shared in her caption. Watch this video to know more.