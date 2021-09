Making love official! Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat's romantic dinner date. Post their romance inside Bigg Boss OTT home, Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat who met each other for the first time inside the show finally made their love official on social media as Raqesh shared a picture on his story holding Shamita's hand on their dinner date. Shamita later reposted the same picture on her story.