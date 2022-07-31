Eng
English
Hindi ( हिन्दी )
Telugu ( తెలుగు )
Get App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
Tech
More
All
Style Icons
Latest
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
Download App
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
OR
Get Ad-free experience in our app
Install Now
Remove Ad X
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Events
>
Malaika Arora cheers for Arjun Kapoor!
Malaika Arora cheers for Arjun Kapoor!
Malaika Arora attended the show, cheered for Arjun Kapoor and also recorded the moment.
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Jul 31, 2022 12:36 PM IST |
77.3K
Malaika Arora cheers for Arjun Kapoor!
Malaika Arora cheers for Arjun Kapoor! Arjun Kapoor walked the ramp for a fashion show. Girlfriend, Malaika Arora attended the show, cheered for him and also recorded the moment.
malaika arora
arjun kapoor
Events
You May Like This
"Arey Sir aur Mam aap gussa ho kya?" Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor steal the limelight at the Russo Brothers pa
Malaika Arora shares adorable Parisian moments with her beau Arjun Kapoor!
“Pyaar agar sacha ho toh aap ye nahi sochte hai hero ya...” Arjun Kapoor answers the media during the trailer
"You need to stop stealing" Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor's Paris vacation videos
More Videos
"Chappal todd gaya dekho" Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor leave for a secret vacation
Did Salman Khan ignore Arjun Kapoor because of Malaika Arora?
Malaika Arora and Janvhi Kapoor's cute moment in presence of Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor's protective gesture towards Malaika Arora; Arbaaz Khan & Georgia Adriani attend Diwali Party
Celeb News in your hand
Get Ad-free experience
Get the App
Celeb News in your hand
Get Ad-free experience
Get the App