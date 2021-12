Malaika Arora with son, Arjun Kapoor; Kareena Kapoor reaches for Christmas celebrations. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with kids Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan reached late Shashi Kapoor's house for Christmas celebrations. Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria along with Karisma Kapoor reached the venue as well. We also clicked Malaika Arora with son and Arjun Kapoor at Mallika's mother's house for X-Mas festivities.