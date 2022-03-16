Open In App
PINKVILLA
Malaika Arora's workout will blow your mind!
Malaika Arora's workout will blow your mind!
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Mar 16, 2022 07:24 PM IST |
24.6K
Malaika Arora's workout will blow your mind! Malaika has always been into fitness and this video is proof that she works really hard for that perfect body. Watch the video to know more.
malaika arora
Events
