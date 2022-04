Malaika spotted stepping out for a dinner date with her sister Amrita Arora!!

Malaika spotted stepping out for a dinner date with her sister Amrita Arora!! Malla looked absolutely stunning in a pair of blue denim and a white backless top. Watch the video to know more.

Malaika spotted stepping out for a dinner date with her sister Amrita Arora!! Malla looked absolutely stunning in a pair of blue denim and a white backless top. Watch the video to know more.