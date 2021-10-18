Open In App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
More
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Events
>
Malaika twerks with a mystery man
Malaika twerks with a mystery man
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Oct 18, 2021 03:45 PM IST |
10.3K
Malaika twerks with a mystery man. Malaika's latest dance reel is garnering a lot attention not only for her dance steps but also for a mystery man who is dancing with her. Malaika as usual is slaying with her panache. Watch the video to know more.
Credits:
Events
Malaika Arora
You May Like This
Jeh Ali Khan’s sunny day out; Malaika Arora oozes oomph in a white dress
Malaika Arora bumps into Arjun Kapoor's former co-star; Kartik Aaryan gets mobbed.
Malaika Arora looks hot in a see-through slit dress; Ananya Panday flaunts her tanned skin at Manish Malhotra’
Malaika Arora reveals her last text to Arjun Kapoor
More Videos
Inside Bollywood’s wild parties
Malaika Arora’s funny walk get netizens’ attention
Arjun Kapoor holds Malaika Arora as they rush through a mob
Lovebirds Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spotted in the city; Kangana turns head in white