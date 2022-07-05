Maniesh Paul on JugJugg Jeeyo, struggle and rejections; Shares interesting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa story

In this new episode of Baatein Ankahee, Maniesh Paul gets a surprise message from his Chhoona Hai Aasmaan co-star and close friend, Iqbal Khan. He also talks about his recent release Jugjugg Jeeyo’s success, identifying with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s story from the film, coming to Mumbai to pursue acting, the struggling phase that followed post that, taking a break from work in 2008, his first poster selfie moment, an interesting story about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and a lot more.