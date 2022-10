Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol And Others in attendance! Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party was a star-studded affair in which many celebrities marked their attendance. Aishwarya Rai arrived in a pink sharara suit while Abhishek joined her in a red kurta pyjama. Abhishek held her hand as she climbed the few stairs leading to the main door. Madhuri Dixit Nene also arrived with her husband Dr.Shriram Madhav Nene. The 90s star looked super gorgeous in a blue saree excluding regal vibes! Watch video to know more.