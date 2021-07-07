Manushi Chhillar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ameesha Patel show how to rock DENIM jeans with their styling

Manushi Chhillar doled out some chill vibes with her attire. The Miss World 2017 paired her ripped, flared jeans with a lilac crop top. She is soon going to make her debut with Akshay Kumar in Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj Chauhan. According to reports, she has been signed to play the lead opposite Vicky Kaushal in another YRF film. Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunted her boot cut denim jeans too and opted for a graphic tee. She added a layer of style with a staple black sling. Ameesha Patel picked a pair of denims as well for her outing. The 45-year-old looked pretty with minimal make-up. Tusshar Kapoor with his son Laksshya Kapoor had a fun day out together. Watch the video to know all of this.