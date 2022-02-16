Mark Wahlberg on Tom Holland bond, Uncharted sequel & not being "big" into the Spider-Man universe

The movie adaptation of Uncharted has been a long time coming and finally, OG fans of the cult video game (as well a new fans!) will get to see Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg team up in action as Nathan "Nate" Drake and Victor "Sully" Sullivan in Uncharted, releasing on February 18. In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, Mark Wahlberg spoke candidly about switching sides from initially playing Nate to Nate's mentor Sully, how he's "not that big into the Spider-Man universe," although he is "interested now" thanks to the multiverse mayhem in Spider-Man: No Way Home, what he and Tom Holland bonded over both on screen and off screen and if he'd be up for an Uncharted sequel.