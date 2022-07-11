Marvel emerges a critic proof superstar with Thor | Khuda Haafiz 2 jumps in weekend

The Marvel Superhero film, Thor: Love and Thunder clocks Rs 65.50 crore in its opening weekend in India despite below the mark reviews, re-establishing Marvel as the biggest international brand in India. Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Haafiz 2 stays low, however trends well over the weekend to collect Rs 5.75 crore. JugJugg Jeeyo steady in its third weekend, fast headed towards Rs 80 crore lifetime in India. R Madhavan's Rocketry is steady at low level in 2nd weekend.