"Mask PEHEN!" Farah Khan snaps; Double party for Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar's wedding. Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar registered their wedding yesterday and their friends and family joined into the celebrations twice. There was a traditional evening puja in then afternoon followed by a late night cocktail theme party later at night attended by cousins Farah and Sajid Khan, sister Anusha Dandekar, good friend Rhea Chakraborty and others.