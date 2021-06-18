Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance in the city looking fit as ever

A busy mid-week as we snapped celebs all over the city. The cricket legend got clicked during his visit to a dental clinic. Sachin Tendulkar looked fit as a fiddle as he obliged the shutterbugs. Seems like Sharman Joshi with his son Vihaan Joshi had a day out together. Karishma Tanna spoke to the paparazzi on Pearl V Puri being granted bail. Pearl was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly molesting a minor. He had been arrested on June 4 and was later sent to 14-day judicial custody. Sunny Leone is a happy mother as she spends time with her kids in the city. Watch more in the video right here.