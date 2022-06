"Mazak mat kariye Khan saab"R Madhavan reveals how Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Suriya & Amitabh Bachchan

"Mazak mat kariye Khan saab" R Madhavan reveals how Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Suriya & Amitabh Bachchan helped him. In a recent press conference for his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which also marks R Madhavan's directional debut, the actor shared how the movie industry was kind to him. The actor also shared how Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya charged zero fees for their guest appearances in the movie.