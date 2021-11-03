Meet Aftab Shivdasani's British wife Nin Dusanjh. Aftab Shivdasani's appearances recently are making headlines for his looks, the heartbreaker of the early 2000s is back in Mumbai and looks like he hasn't aged at all. Today however we have this video about his gorgeous wife Nin Dusanjh who happens to be Kabir Bedi's wife Parveen Dusanj's little sister. Take a look at this video to know more about the London based celebrity.