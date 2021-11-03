Meet Aftab Shivdasani's British wife Nin Dusanjh
by Pinkvilla Desk | Published on Nov 03, 2021 03:39 PM IST | 16.2K
Meet Aftab Shivdasani's British wife Nin Dusanjh. Aftab Shivdasani's appearances recently are making headlines for his looks, the heartbreaker of the early 2000s is back in Mumbai and looks like he hasn't aged at all. Today however we have this video about his gorgeous wife Nin Dusanjh who happens to be Kabir Bedi's wife Parveen Dusanj's little sister. Take a look at this video to know more about the London based celebrity.
Credits:
You May Like This
Diwali Deals
Lakme Eyeconic Black Kajal 0.35 G (combo Pack Of 2) Matte Kohl Liner In A Twist ...
₹310.00
(%)
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...
₹185.00
₹499.00 (63%)
Comfort After Wash Fabric Conditioner Morning Fresh Variant For All Day Freshnes...
₹210.00 (₹244.19 / l)
₹225.00 (₹261.63 / l) (7%)
Amazon Brand - Presto! Oxo-biodegradable Garbage Bags, Medium (19 X 21 Inches) -...
₹350.00 (₹1.94 / count)
₹420.00 (₹2.33 / count) (17%)
Healthvit Apple Cider Vinegar With Mother Vinegar Unfiltered - 500 Ml
₹199.00 (₹0.40 / millilitre)
₹450.00 (₹0.90 / millilitre) (56%)
Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Restore With Pure Oat Extract Body Lotion, 400 Ml
₹267.00 (₹66.75 / 100 ml)
₹375.00 (₹93.75 / 100 ml) (29%)
View All