Meet Alia Bhatt's mom German actor Soni Razdan. Actress Alia Bhatt has always spoken proudly of her Kashmiri, Gujarati, German and Uttar Pradesh Muslim roots. Yes! The actress has her father Mahesh Bhatt to thank for her Gujarati roots, while her mother gets the credits for her German and Kashmiri roots. Yes! Alia and Soni even hold British passports. Soni's mother is German, while her father is Kashmiri. Today take a look at these videos to know more about the senior actor's family.