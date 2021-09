Meet Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda. Amitabh Bachchan has gifted Indian audience with a legacy of iconic movies and now as per reports, his grandson is following his footsteps into acting. But his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who is also the actor's eldest grandchild chose a different path and started her own company amidst a pandemic. Watch this video till the end to know more.