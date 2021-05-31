Meet global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ actor-cousin sisters, Mannara Chopra, Meera Chopra & Parineeti Chopra

Watch the video to find out more!
Mumbai 134 Views 0 comments

From being crowned Miss World 2000 to gaining global recognition, PeeCee has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The multi-talented actor, producer, singer and philanthropist featured in many path-breaking and blockbuster films. The actress also has three cousin sisters, who are also a part of the entertainment industry – Parineeti Chopra, Mannara Chopra and Meera Chopra. Actress Meera Chopra is the second cousin of global icon Priyanka Chopra. She has featured in several Tamil, Telugu and Bollywood movies. Priyanka Chopra Jonas happens to be Parineeti’s elder cousin sister. While Mannara Chopra is the paternal cousin of actresses Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...