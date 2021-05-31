Meet global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ actor-cousin sisters, Mannara Chopra, Meera Chopra & Parineeti Chopra

From being crowned Miss World 2000 to gaining global recognition, PeeCee has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The multi-talented actor, producer, singer and philanthropist featured in many path-breaking and blockbuster films. The actress also has three cousin sisters, who are also a part of the entertainment industry – Parineeti Chopra, Mannara Chopra and Meera Chopra. Actress Meera Chopra is the second cousin of global icon Priyanka Chopra. She has featured in several Tamil, Telugu and Bollywood movies. Priyanka Chopra Jonas happens to be Parineeti’s elder cousin sister. While Mannara Chopra is the paternal cousin of actresses Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra.