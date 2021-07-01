Meet handsome hunk Arjun Rampal’s lady love Gabriella Demetriades, who is a South African model

The foreign beauty owns a fashion label named Deme Love. Gabriella Demetriades loves to share posts featuring son Arik and boyfriend Arjun Rampal. In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, Arjun Rampal revealed he met Gabriella Demetriades through common friends. The couple welcomed their son, Arik in 2019. Arjun is also a father to two daughters - Mahikaa and Myra, from his supermodel ex-wife Mehr Jesia. Arjun announced his separation from Mehr in 2018. Watch the video to know more.