Meet Himesh Reshammiya’s SECOND wife, Sonia Kapoor; their videos are all about sweet ROMANCE

The music composer and singer married for the second time after mutually parting ways with his first wife after 22 years of marriage. Watch the video to know more.

A television actor, Sonia has starred in shows such as Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Kittie Party, Yes Boss and Remix among others. She was a popular face in the television industry a few years ago and has also featured in a handful of Bollywood films. Himesh and Sonia reportedly began dating in 2006 and tied the knot on May 11, 2018. As per reports, Himesh and his first wife, Komal, divorced after 22 years of marriage. He got married to Komal at 21 and the ex-couple has a son named Swayam, who also attended his father’s wedding. Meanwhile, the couple often put Instagram on fire with their sizzling romance and reels. Check out!