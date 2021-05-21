Meet Himesh Reshammiya’s SECOND wife, Sonia Kapoor; their videos are all about sweet ROMANCE

The music composer and singer married for the second time after mutually parting ways with his first wife after 22 years of marriage. Watch the video to know more.
Mumbai 260 Views 0 comments

A television actor, Sonia has starred in shows such as Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Kittie Party, Yes Boss and Remix among others. She was a popular face in the television industry a few years ago and has also featured in a handful of Bollywood films. Himesh and Sonia reportedly began dating in 2006 and tied the knot on May 11, 2018. As per reports, Himesh and his first wife, Komal, divorced after 22 years of marriage. He got married to Komal at 21 and the ex-couple has a son named Swayam, who also attended his father’s wedding. Meanwhile, the couple often put Instagram on fire with their sizzling romance and reels. Check out!

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...