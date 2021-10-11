Meet NCB Zonal Head, Sameer Wankhede's entertainment industry connection. Known for his no-nonsense attitude, Sameer Wankhede has become a household name due to the high profile cases he has been handling. Often while addressing the media, he has stated that a criminal is a criminal for the agency, no matter if he or she is the biggest star of the nation. Today we have this video of his real life connection to Marathi and Hindi film industry, his wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede.