Meet the new stars of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2; Disha Parmar & Nakuul Mehta's magical chemistry. TV serial Bade Acche Lagte Hain featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. The chemistry between the lead actors was loved by fans and they received an overwhelming response from the audience. Now Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are all set to play the leading roles in the new show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. As the audience is excited about it, check out these fun videos of Nakuul and Disha who also starred in the hit TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.