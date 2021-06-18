Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, who’s also an actor by profession

Mumbai

Sharbani Mukherji is an Indian actress working in Bollywood and Malayalam language films. She made her debut with the hit film Border. Her cousins are actresses Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Tanisha, director Ayan Mukerji. She made her debut in the South in 2008 and also played the lead role in the critically acclaimed film Sufi Paranja Katha. Her brother Samrat Mukerji is also a Bollywood and Bengali actor. Every year, the Mukerji family sets up an enormous pandal for Durga Puja and is seen in attendance. Here's a visual of Sharbani seeking the blessings of goddess Durga.

She’s related closer to Kajol/Tanisha than to Rani. Therefore the heading is miss leading.

