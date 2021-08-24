Meet the RARE and ROYAL collection of MS Dhoni’s pet at his SEVEN-ACRE farmhouse in Ranchi

The former Indian cricketer and his family have been spending quality time together at their massive farmhouse in the outskirts of his hometown. Recently, the former Indian cricket team captain bought daughter Ziva a stunning white pony. In another clip, he exhibits his ace fitness while racing with Shetland pony at his Ranchi farmhouse. He also can be seen pampering his black horse. MSD added a black stallion, named Chetak to his exquisite collection of big pets. Dhoni is already a proud owner of a Belgian Malinois, a white husky and a German Shepherd. Check out!