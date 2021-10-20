Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s parents. The Badshah of Bollywood is immensely loved and praised worldwide. In this throwback video, SRK speaks about the absence of his parents from his life and how he keeps them close to his heart in the form of a pendant with their pictures on it. His father, Taj Mohammed Khan passed away due to Cancer in 1981, and his mother, Lateef Fatima Khan passed away in 1991 from complications of diabetes. The actor proudly shows the photos of his parents to the press present at the event. Take a look.