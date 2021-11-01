Meet Shah Rukh Khan's elder sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan. Limelight is something that is not new in an actor's life. Though very few people in the industry have managed to keep away their lives from media over the years. Today watch this rare video of Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan who is none other than Shah Rukh Khan's elder sister who prefers to stay out of limelight ever since SRK made his debut 29 years ago.