Meet the third Chopra sister, Mannara Chopra. Cousin of Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mannara is also an actress who has predominantly worked in the South film industry. Her debut in Bollywood was Zid. Initially, she was compared with Parineeti Chopra mainly because of the resemblance in their looks. What do you think of this cute Chopra sister? Let us know in the comments section below.