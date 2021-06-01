Meet TV actor Karanvir Bohra’s third daughter Gia Vanessa Snow

The actor and his wife, Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third bundle of joy four years after welcoming their twin daughters in 2016. Watch!
Mumbai 93 Views 0 comments

The actor’s parenthood journey along with his wife Teejay Sidhu had begun with the birth of their twin daughters, Bella and Vienna in 2016. After four years of pampering their twin daughters, the couple had room for more love and they welcomed their third daughter, Gia Vanessa Snow in 2020. The actor is currently in Canada spending his time with his wife and 3 children. Karanvir Bohra is often seen doing his usual dad duties for his newborn baby girl. The actor keeps sharing glimpses from his daily life on Instagram, and also being a doting dad to all his 3 kids. This video is sure to melt your hearts. Watch!

