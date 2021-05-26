Meet TV actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta baby girl Anayka

Smriti Khanna shared an adorable throwback video of her little bundle of joy on social media. The occasion was her daughter's first birthday. In the video, she reminisces her journey as a mother with her daughter. Smriti shared a glimpse wherein she can be seen getting emotional as she holds her baby for the first time in hospital, it then follows with some unseen and adorable moments of the little one. Smriti and her husband Gautam Gupta welcomed a baby girl on April 15, 2020. Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta got married in 2017. The couple met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.