Open In App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
Tech
More
All
Latest
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Events
>
“Meri behen ko aunty bola? Main kya bolo” Shilpa Shetty Kundra reacts
“Meri behen ko aunty bola? Main kya bolo” Shilpa Shetty Kundra reacts
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Jan 31, 2022 04:08 PM IST |
24.1K
“Meri behen ko aunty bola? Main kya bolo” Shilpa Shetty Kundra reacts. Watch this video of Shilpa reacting to what Tejasswi’s comment.
Events
Shilpa Shetty
You May Like This
Shilpa Shetty Kundra wipes her daughter's tears; Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Neelam Kothari spotted!
Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Shamita Shetty’s couple dance
Shilpa Shetty's daughter's adorable dance!
Shilpa Shetty's request for Shamita Shetty; Raj Kundra avoided media?
More Videos
When Shilpa Shetty touched Neha Dhupia's baby bump
Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora & Sunny Leone spotted in the city!
When a journalist screamed at Shilpa Shetty Kundra
'Garmi lag rahi bahut', quips Neha Kakkar; Nushratt gets late to the airport!