Meri Pati ko ghar bhejo! Bharti Singh gets irritated on her anniversary with Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Bharti Singh shared glimpses of her wedding anniversary with Haarsh Limbachiyaa when the two had an extremely busy day due to their work schedule. At the end of the day, watch this clip to see how Bharti decided to get things sorted for her and Haarsh’s big day.