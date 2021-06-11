Messy Mamma aka Sameera Reddy and her ‘sassy saasu’ prepare the traditional SPICY mango pickle; WATCH!

The ‘king of fruits’ is here and we Indians love devouring mangoes in full capacity and in each form. Growing up in an Indian household we are all very familiar with ‘aam ka achaar’. To mark the season, Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law Manjri Varde got together to prepare some lip-smacking pickles. The duo's cooking sessions are a rage on social media. In a video shared by the actress, the duo practically depict the entire process from scratch. They prepare traditional mango pickle, and (a Maharashtrian recipe) aambat batata and poori.