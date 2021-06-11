Messy Mamma aka Sameera Reddy and her ‘sassy saasu’ prepare the traditional SPICY mango pickle; WATCH!

Watch the video to know more!
Mumbai 52 Views 0 comments

The ‘king of fruits’ is here and we Indians love devouring mangoes in full capacity and in each form. Growing up in an Indian household we are all very familiar with ‘aam ka achaar’. To mark the season, Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law Manjri Varde got together to prepare some lip-smacking pickles. The duo's cooking sessions are a rage on social media. In a video shared by the actress, the duo practically depict the entire process from scratch. They prepare traditional mango pickle, and (a Maharashtrian recipe) aambat batata and poori.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...