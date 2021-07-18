Minissha Lamba finds love AGAIN! A look into her little vacay with BF Akash Malik

The Bachna Ae Haseeno actress made headlines a few days ago when it was reported that she was secretly dating someone. The Bollywood actress has now confirmed the same in an interview with ETimes. She met Akash Malik at a Poker Championship event in 2019. Akash is a Delhi-based businessman who's not even remotely connected to the movie industry. The new lovebirds are currently holidaying in Goa. In 2020, Minissha and her ex-husband Ryan Tham divorced. Here’s a little glimpse of her getaway with beau in Goa, and some of her reels showcasing her talents. Watch.