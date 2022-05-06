Monalisa dances her heart out as Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain stand close by
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa grabbed attention as she danced while other celebrities stood nearby. Rahul Mahajan recently hosted a birthday party for his wife Natalya, which was attended by TV industry friends and most of the Smart Jodi couples. Watch the video to know more.
Monalisa dances her heart out as Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain stand close by. Rahul Mahajan recently hosted a birthday party for his wife Natalya, which was attended by TV industry friends and most of the Smart Jodi couples. Bhojpuri actress Monalisa grabbed attention as she danced while other celebrities stood nearby. Watch this video to know more.