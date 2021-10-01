Mouni Roy all set to marry this man? One of Mouni's cousins, Vidyut Roysarkar has revealed to a daily in Cooch Behar that Mouni is set to marry in January 2022. Mouni still has to confirm this. Nonetheless, fans are already excited. Reportedly, she has been dating this man for quite a few years now. Watch the video to know more.
