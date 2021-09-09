MS Dhoni returns to Indian cricket team; When his teammates got their perfect birthday prank on point
MS Dhoni is all set to return to the Indian cricket team as a mentor and social media is flooding with fans showing their excitement about the same. Today watch this throwback video of the former Indian cricket team captain receiving the perfect gift from his teammates for bossing all around the year.