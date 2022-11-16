“Mujhe Koi Nahi Sudhaar Sakta!” Urfi Javed slams Hindustani Bhau for derogatory remarks. The debate between Hindustani Bhau and Urfi Javed has reached new heights as the ex-Bigg Boss contestant has slammed Hindustani Bhau for his derogatory remarks about her fashion choices. Hindustani Bhau recently released a video on his social media handle calling out Urfi for spoiling the minds of Indians by choosing to dress up in the way she does! Calling it a publicity stunt, watch how Urfi Javed reacted to the controversial remarks.