"Mujhe toh sab bachpan se aunty bolte hai; Toh kya karun?" Shweta Tiwari's surprising reaction to Bigg Boss 15. Our cameras spotted the beautiful Shweta Tiwari amidst a shoot yesterday as she stepped out. The actress was asked about Bigg Boss 15 and the way she reacted to the recent controversies inside the house will surprise you. She also applauded one of her old friends who is inside the show. Watch this video to know more.