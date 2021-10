Munmun Dutta and cast of TMKOC arrive at Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka's funeral. Ghanshayam Nayak who was loved as Nattu Kaka in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah passed away. He had been keeping unwell and even got operated last year for knots in his neck. He was suffering from cancer. His last wish was to keep working till his last day. Watch the video to know more.