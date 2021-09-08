Nakuul Mehta gives first glimpse of his baby boy; Kishwer Merchant & Suyyash Rai welcome their newborn. Nakuul Mehta posted his baby Sufi's pictures on social media for the first time. The munchkin is now 7 months old. On the other hand, Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai welcomed their newborn Nirvair Rai to their home and the video will just melt your heart like butter. Watch the video to know more.