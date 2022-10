NAVRATRI 2022 Alia Bhatt to Nora Fatehi; Take inspiration for your Peacock Green looks from these styling tips. Today is the 8th day of Navratri and we have these stylish Peacock Green desi looks you can add to your mood board for the day. On Ashtami, people wear Peacock Green colour which symbolises uniqueness, individuality, compassion and freshness.