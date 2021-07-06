Neena Gupta looks vibrant in a blue t-shirt and shorts while she hands out her book to Gulzar Sahab

Neena handed out her book to Gulzar Sahab at his home and asked, 'padhoge?' The veteran actress gifted a copy of her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh to legendary lyricist Gulzar. The 62 years old in a blue and white floral co-ord set made a refreshing appearance. Gulzar was seen in his staple white kurta and pyjamas. She even posed with Gulzar, while maintaining social distancing. Sach Kahun Toh is Neena's autobiography wherein she wrote about major phases of her life. Watch the video to find out more!