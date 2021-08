"Neeraj Chopra ki tarah koshish karti hoon" Rakhi Sawant tries her hand at Javelin. Rakhi Sawant is known for her entertaining personality. The actress recently shared her opinion about India's win at Olympics 2020 in Tokyo. Watch what she had to say about Neeraj Chopra's latest win. The actress even tries her hand at Javelin. Watch this video to know more.