Is Neetu Kapoor angry with someone? Watch this video to know more. The team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo dished out wedding vibes at the trailer launch. The cast arrived dancing to the beats of dhol. They also stepped out in their ethnic best as Varun Dhawan and Kiara looked stunning in their outfits. Neetu and Anil Kapoor also were not far behind with their style quotient on point. Watch this inside video of Neetu Kapoor from the event.