Home
>
Videos
Neha Bhasin on Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar, & taking inspiration from Rubina Dilaik
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
1 hour ago |
4.4K
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Neha Bhasin opens up on Bigg Boss OTT, and her decision to participate in the show. She also speaks about Rubina Dilaik, who had won Bigg Boss 14.
neha bhasin bigg boss ott
